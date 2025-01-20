High tariffs and a peace deal: Europe prepares for the first day of the Trump presidency

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102389 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102863 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110859 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104545 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138106 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122845 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80577 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117985 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58063 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158822 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122845 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141206 views
High tariffs and a peace deal: Europe prepares for the first day of the Trump presidency

High tariffs and a peace deal: Europe prepares for the first day of the Trump presidency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69886 views

Today is the inauguration of Donald Trump, after which he plans to sign about 100 executive orders. The EU is preparing for potential changes in trade, climate policy, and its position on Ukraine.

Today, Donald Trump officially takes office as President of the United States. European countries are closely monitoring his statements on tariff increases, withdrawal from climate agreements, and plans for Ukraine. In addition, the EU is already  preparing for potential changes in transatlantic relations and looking for ways to avoid conflicts. This was reported by UNN with reference to Financial Time.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States today and is expected to immediately begin implementing his policy initiatives. European officials will be watching this event closely to see how Trump's new term will affect their relations and the future.

The inauguration comes amid recent statements by Trump about his intention to raise tariffs on allies, consider the acquisition of Greenland, and withdraw from climate agreements. The newly elected president is expected to sign about 100 executive orders to implement some of his promises.

Pope Francis warns Trump against plans for mass deportation of migrants20.01.25, 00:35 • 99764 views

Despite Trump's loud statements, the EU remained calm, preparing for different scenarios and waiting to see what decisions would be made after the inauguration.

“Trump is effective because he is unpredictable - we can guess what he will do, but we can't know,” said one EU official.

One European official noted that the EU should set its own agenda instead of simply reacting to Donald Trump's actions. According to him, the EU should demonstrate its cohesion and stop being inactive. A senior diplomat from a non-EU country expressed a similar opinion, emphasizing the need for active action on the part of the association.

Bitcoin sets a new record before Trump's inauguration20.01.25, 10:38 • 32973 views

Trump's threats to impose huge trade tariffs are one of the most worrisome prospects for the EU, as the US is its largest trade and investment partner.

“Our first intention with the new administration is to work constructively and positively together to find mutually beneficial outcomes. If necessary, we will defend our legitimate interests, our companies and our Member States,” said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill last week, emphasizing that the Commission is ready ”for all possible outcomes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already proposed steps to avoid a trade war with the United States, including increased purchases of American LNG. However, the EU does not have the authority to make direct purchases.

In addition, the European Union is reviewing its investigation into the activities of American technology companies, awaiting signals from the United States.

European officials will also be watching closely the details of Donald Trump's plans for Ukraine, including his promise to end the war within six months. However, internal divisions within the EU could make it difficult to demonstrate a unified position, as ruling parties in Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands have shown sympathy for Trump.

Trump's national security adviser names three key issues to end Russia's war in Ukraine20.01.25, 08:52 • 37076 views

Expecting political changes, Trump invited right-wing politicians to his inauguration, including Italian Prime Minister Meloni and Belgian far-right leader Tom Van Grieken. Interestingly, foreign leaders are usually not present at such events. However, a meeting with von der Leyen has not yet been scheduled.

Recall 

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he plans to sign a “record” number of executive orders after taking office. He also noted that mass deportations and a trip to Los Angeles to assess the damage from the wildfires will be key items on the agenda in the first week of his presidency.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
tiktokTikTok
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
italyItaly
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
los-angelesLos Angeles

