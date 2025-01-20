High tariffs and a peace deal: Europe prepares for the first day of the Trump presidency

Today, Donald Trump officially takes office as President of the United States. European countries are closely monitoring his statements on tariff increases, withdrawal from climate agreements, and plans for Ukraine. In addition, the EU is already preparing for potential changes in transatlantic relations and looking for ways to avoid conflicts. This was reported by UNN with reference to Financial Time.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States today and is expected to immediately begin implementing his policy initiatives. European officials will be watching this event closely to see how Trump's new term will affect their relations and the future.

The inauguration comes amid recent statements by Trump about his intention to raise tariffs on allies, consider the acquisition of Greenland, and withdraw from climate agreements. The newly elected president is expected to sign about 100 executive orders to implement some of his promises.

Despite Trump's loud statements, the EU remained calm, preparing for different scenarios and waiting to see what decisions would be made after the inauguration.

“Trump is effective because he is unpredictable - we can guess what he will do, but we can't know,” said one EU official.

One European official noted that the EU should set its own agenda instead of simply reacting to Donald Trump's actions. According to him, the EU should demonstrate its cohesion and stop being inactive. A senior diplomat from a non-EU country expressed a similar opinion, emphasizing the need for active action on the part of the association.

Trump's threats to impose huge trade tariffs are one of the most worrisome prospects for the EU, as the US is its largest trade and investment partner.

“Our first intention with the new administration is to work constructively and positively together to find mutually beneficial outcomes. If necessary, we will defend our legitimate interests, our companies and our Member States,” said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill last week, emphasizing that the Commission is ready ”for all possible outcomes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already proposed steps to avoid a trade war with the United States, including increased purchases of American LNG. However, the EU does not have the authority to make direct purchases.

In addition, the European Union is reviewing its investigation into the activities of American technology companies, awaiting signals from the United States.

European officials will also be watching closely the details of Donald Trump's plans for Ukraine, including his promise to end the war within six months. However, internal divisions within the EU could make it difficult to demonstrate a unified position, as ruling parties in Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands have shown sympathy for Trump.

Expecting political changes, Trump invited right-wing politicians to his inauguration, including Italian Prime Minister Meloni and Belgian far-right leader Tom Van Grieken. Interestingly, foreign leaders are usually not present at such events. However, a meeting with von der Leyen has not yet been scheduled.

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he plans to sign a “record” number of executive orders after taking office. He also noted that mass deportations and a trip to Los Angeles to assess the damage from the wildfires will be key items on the agenda in the first week of his presidency.