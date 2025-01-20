Trump's national security adviser names three key issues to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Mike Waltz, the US President-elect's nominee for National Security Advisor, assured that Donald Trump is "determined" to end the Russian war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Voice of America and CBS News.

Details

"The conflict has to stop, and President Trump is clear about that and is determined to do so," Waltz said on CBS's Face the Nation on January 19.

Asked if there is a plan to stop the war, Waltz said he would not get ahead of himself, but named the issues that he believes are key: Who should be at the negotiating table? How to bring them to the table? What should be the frameworks of the agreement?

I'm not going to get ahead of all of those things, but I'll tell you the key- the key pieces of it. Number one, who do we get to the table? Number two, how do we drive them to the table? And then three, what are the frameworks of a deal? - Waltz said.

"President Trump clearly states that the war must stop," Waltz said, adding that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also says he is ready to cooperate with Trump to stop the war.

Waltz described the fighting in this war as a "killing field," combining both World War I methods of warfare and the risks of escalation to World War III.

"It's trench warfare from World War I, really a meat grinder, with people running across open fields in eastern Ukraine. But with the escalating consequences of World War III," Waltz said.

Speaking about the risks of escalation, a member of Trump's team noted that the war is "expanding" and that "North Korea is sending tens of thousands of troops, South Korea is upset and talking about some involvement.

Addendum

On January 8, another contender for a high position in the Trump government, Keith Kellogg, whom the president-elect plans to appoint as special representative for Ukraine and Russia, expressed his belief on Fox News that the parties would be able to come to a decision on resolving the "crisis" and ending the "carnage" as a result of the discussions and advised to analyze the results of such an intention within 100 days of the new administration.