Trump's national security adviser names three key issues to end Russia's war in Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119199 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111439 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119433 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106879 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148387 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104050 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113657 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131757 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108016 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105531 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 119200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167655 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105531 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108016 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127802 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145552 views
Trump's national security adviser names three key issues to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Trump's national security adviser names three key issues to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37077 views

Mike Waltz, nominated for US National Security Advisor, stated Trump's determination to stop the war in Ukraine. He outlined the key issues for negotiations.

Mike Waltz, the US President-elect's nominee for National Security Advisor, assured that Donald Trump is "determined" to end the Russian war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Voice of America and CBS News.

Details

"The conflict has to stop, and President Trump is clear about that and is determined to do so," Waltz said on CBS's Face the Nation on January 19.  

Asked if there is a plan to stop the war, Waltz said he would not get ahead of himself, but named the issues that he believes are key: Who should be at the negotiating table? How to bring them to the table? What should be the frameworks of the agreement?

I'm not going to get ahead of all of those things, but I'll tell you the key- the key pieces of it. Number one, who do we get to the table? Number two, how do we drive them to the table? And then three, what are the frameworks of a deal?

- Waltz said.

"President Trump clearly states that the war must stop," Waltz said, adding that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also says he is ready to cooperate with Trump to stop the war.

Waltz described the fighting in this war as a "killing field," combining both World War I methods of warfare and the risks of escalation to World War III.

"It's trench warfare from World War I, really a meat grinder, with people running across open fields in eastern Ukraine. But with the escalating consequences of World War III," Waltz said.

Speaking about the risks of escalation, a member of Trump's team noted that the war is "expanding" and that "North Korea is sending tens of thousands of troops, South Korea is upset and talking about some involvement.

Addendum

On January 8, another contender for a high position in the Trump government, Keith Kellogg, whom the president-elect plans to appoint as special representative for Ukraine and Russia, expressed his belief on Fox News that the parties would be able to come to a decision on resolving the "crisis" and ending the "carnage" as a result of the discussions and advised to analyze the results of such an intention within 100 days of the new administration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising