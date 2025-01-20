Pope Francis warns Trump against plans for mass deportation of migrants

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has expressed concern over Donald Trump's statements regarding the large-scale deportation of illegal migrants. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview with Italian journalists, he warned of the serious consequences of such actions, calling possible deportations a humanitarian catastrophe.

This is not the first time the pontiff has criticized Trump's immigration policy. In previous years, they had the opportunity to discuss these issues during a personal meeting in the Vatican.

Donald Trump, who is to be sworn in as US president on January 20, has announced his intention to conduct the largest deportation campaign in the country's history.

Pope Francis has repeatedly emphasized the importance of compassion and support for migrants, calling on world leaders to seek humane solutions to the migration crisis.

