Heat in the south and rainy miracle in the center: Ukraine will have contrasting weather on the weekend - Didenko

Air temperature in the western, northern, and central regions will be moderate. The southern part of Ukraine will be under the influence of high temperatures. This was reported by UNN with reference to a new post by forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Synoptic Saturday and Sunday in Ukraine. On July 20, short-term thunderstorms will occur in places in the western and northern regions. Rainy miracle is possible in the center and in the eastern part. - Didenko noted.

The southern part will belong to a dry air mass.

According to Didenko's forecast, the air temperature will be:

in the western regions - moderate +20+24 degrees;

in the north +24+26 degrees;

in the central part +25+28 degrees;

in Vinnytsia region +20+22 degrees;

in the eastern regions in Kharkiv region +26+27;

in Luhansk and Donetsk regions +32+35 degrees;

in the southern part +27+30;

in Zaporizhzhia and in the steppe part of Crimea +31+34 degrees.

The air temperature on July 20 will not change significantly compared to Saturday.

Weather in the capital

Didenko warns of the possibility of periodic short-term rains with thunderstorms in Kyiv on July 19 and 20.

At the same time, the air temperature will be comfortable. During the daytime hours over the weekend, it will be +20+23 degrees.

