Heat in the south and rainy miracle in the center: Ukraine will have contrasting weather on the weekend - Didenko

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13594 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49251 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 53796 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 225885 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162406 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132032 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133160 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112942 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 508028 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173702 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 51679 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 64288 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 74232 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 44246 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20104 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 225938 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 179819 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190409 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372682 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 508046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65206 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 75989 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191510 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252248 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264871 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Heat in the south and rainy miracle in the center: Ukraine will have contrasting weather on the weekend - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Forecaster Natalia Didenko predicts moderate temperatures in the west, north, and center of Ukraine, while the south expects heat. Short-term thunderstorms will pass through the western, northern, central, and eastern regions.

Heat in the south and rainy miracle in the center: Ukraine will have contrasting weather on the weekend - Didenko

Air temperature in the western, northern, and central regions will be moderate. The southern part of Ukraine will be under the influence of high temperatures. This was reported by UNN with reference to a new post by forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

Synoptic Saturday and Sunday in Ukraine. On July 20, short-term thunderstorms will occur in places in the western and northern regions. Rainy miracle is possible in the center and in the eastern part.

- Didenko noted.

The southern part will belong to a dry air mass.

According to Didenko's forecast, the air temperature will be:

  • in the western regions - moderate +20+24 degrees;
    • in the north +24+26 degrees;
      • in the central part +25+28 degrees;
        • in Vinnytsia region +20+22 degrees;
          • in the eastern regions in Kharkiv region +26+27;
            • in Luhansk and Donetsk regions +32+35 degrees;
              • in the southern part +27+30;
                • in Zaporizhzhia and in the steppe part of Crimea +31+34 degrees.

                  The air temperature on July 20 will not change significantly compared to Saturday.

                  Weather in the capital

                  Didenko warns of the possibility of periodic short-term rains with thunderstorms in Kyiv on July 19 and 20.

                  At the same time, the air temperature will be comfortable. During the daytime hours over the weekend, it will be +20+23 degrees.

                  Recall

                  UNN previously reported that Lviv and the region suffered from severe bad weather, causing flooding of streets and even premises.

                  On July 18, cloudy weather with moderate rains in Ukraine, and heavy rains in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Weather and environment
                  Donetsk Oblast
                  Vinnytsia Oblast
                  Kharkiv Oblast
                  Luhansk Oblast
                  Zakarpattia Oblast
                  Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                  Carpathian region
                  Crimea
                  Ukraine
                  Lviv
                  Kyiv
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9