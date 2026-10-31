He was at the origins of the “anti-vaxxer” movement: “activist” Ostap Stakhiv ended up at a TCC in Lviv

On Saturday, October 31, Lviv police officers detained the scandalously notorious activist Ostap Stakhiv and took him to a territorial recruitment and social support center. He is accused of violating military registration rules, although he himself denies this. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Stakhiv had been wanted since March 6, 2026. He is currently undergoing a military medical commission, which will determine the degree of his fitness for military service.

Further decisions will be made exclusively in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine. If a person liable for military service is found fit for military service and there are no legal grounds for deferment, reservation, or other grounds provided for by law, he will be subject to further procedures defined by mobilization legislation. We separately draw attention to matters that have increasingly often been attempted to be replaced with emotions and information manipulation. Public visibility does not provide immunity from complying with the law; the number of followers on social media, profession, political or civic activity, media profile, or the prominence of statements do not create a separate procedure for a person to fulfill their military duty. If a citizen violates military registration rules, the state has mechanisms for responding provided by law - the TCC post says.

The regional territorial recruitment and social support center also noted that "the mere fact of being taken to the TCC and SP does not mean automatic mobilization."

Who is Ostap Stakhiv and what is he known for

He was one of the leaders of the anti-vaccination movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine notified him of suspicion of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order, and in 2024—of disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fraud.

After being held in custody, Stakhiv was released from the pretrial detention center on bail of UAH 908,000.

We would like to remind you

In a bill strengthening liability for organizing and using so-called drop schemes, the Verkhovna Rada also supported an amendment providing for a fine of UAH 170,000 for employees of TCCs and SPs for illegally registering citizens for military service who are not subject to such a procedure.