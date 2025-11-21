Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US

Great Britain has clarified its intentions regarding the potential deployment of military forces in Ukraine, preparing for the final phase of the war and further participation in the peace process. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after summer reconnaissance missions and combat readiness assessment, Great Britain has determined which units and troops will be sent to Ukraine, as well as the locations of their headquarters.

These steps are being taken within a coalition of 30 countries led by Great Britain and France, created to support Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

We have conducted reconnaissance in Ukraine, so we know which units we will involve, how we will deploy them, and what role they will play. - said Defense Minister John Healey.

He added that the plans will be finally agreed upon with other coalition members, taking into account Ukraine's needs and adjusted depending on the terms of any peace agreement.

These plans mean that when peace comes, we will be ready. - said Healey.

According to him, the plans provide for the possibility of deploying "British troops in Ukraine to help secure this peace in the long term."

As the publication writes, Great Britain plans to allocate resources for the rapid deployment of its units in Ukraine, in particular for training Ukrainian troops directly in the country.

The coordination of multinational forces will be led by a British two-star officer.

The plans also include the expansion of the Black Sea Task Force of Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria to safely secure sea lanes and clear ports of mines.

At the same time, a US military delegation is holding talks in Kyiv as part of a new attempt to resume peace talks with Russia.

According to Bloomberg, Great Britain has confirmed its readiness to support these efforts, allocating more than 100 million pounds sterling for initial expenses for the deployment of forces in the event of a ceasefire agreement.

The deployment of units is planned at a safe distance from the front line to ensure the escort of the restoration of the Ukrainian army and infrastructure.

Recall

Great Britain is ready to use all military capabilities to support Ukraine after the war. The country also announced the deployment of the first 50 Ajax armored vehicles on NATO's eastern flank with an 8-year delay.

