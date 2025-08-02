$41.710.00
Governor of Russia's Voronezh region received suspicion from Ukraine: what is he accused of?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers announced suspicion to the governor of Russia's Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev. He is accused of financing actions aimed at changing Ukraine's borders.

Governor of Russia's Voronezh region received suspicion from Ukraine: what is he accused of?

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have announced suspicion against the governor of Russia's Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev. He is suspected of financing actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement, the official financially and materially supported servicemen of the Russian army who are conducting combat operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine.

He organized the transfer of quadcopters, portable radio stations, generators, vehicles, night vision devices, and also ensured the allocation of funds from the reserve fund of the Voronezh region government of the Russian Federation for persons participating in hostilities against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

— reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Since October 2022, Gusev has been under Ukrainian sanctions. In 2022-2023, he was included in the sanctions lists of the USA, Canada, Great Britain, the European Union, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Gusev's actions fall under Part 1 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the territory or state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to five years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to two years and with confiscation of property.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions to two Russian servicemen for murders and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha, Kyiv region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

