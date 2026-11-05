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Germany proposes allocating an additional €100 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million for the restoration of water, energy, and transport infrastructure. The funds will also be used for equipment and repairs following Russian attacks.

Germany proposes allocating an additional €100 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure

Germany is proposing to allocate an additional €100 million ($113 million) to help restore Ukraine’s water, energy and transport infrastructure, as well as strengthen its resilience to intensified Russian attacks. This is stated in a letter from the Ministry of Finance. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

As the publication notes, these funds will supplement the financing for Ukraine provided for in the 2026 budget. They are intended to address the damage caused by Russian airstrikes, the intensity of which has increased since the summer. This is stated in a letter to the parliamentary budget committee.

In September, the government had already allocated €250 million to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This need is unforeseen, as the intensity of the conflict could not have been anticipated when the federal budget for 2026 was adopted

- the letter states.

"Since July 2026, Russia has been increasingly and more intensely attacking critical and civilian infrastructure in major cities, transport routes, logistics hubs and businesses," the document says.

The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is Ukraine’s largest European donor, providing Kyiv with military assistance worth billions of euros.

The letter also states that, on the eve of winter, 80% of Ukraine’s generating capacity had been destroyed as a result of Russia’s invasion since 2022. Strikes in October caused power outages in more than a third of Ukraine’s regions.

The funds are planned to be used for equipment for decentralized electricity generation and storage, the repair of water and energy infrastructure, firefighting equipment, as well as the restoration of school buildings.

Germany's Foreign Ministry hopes for increased aid to Ukraine after the U.S. elections04.11.26, 16:47 • 4986 views

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