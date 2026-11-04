Germany's Foreign Ministry hopes for increased aid to Ukraine after the U.S. elections

Johann Wadephul. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested that a Democratic victory in the U.S. congressional midterm elections would make it possible to increase American support for Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Bild.

"Regarding Ukraine, I am somewhat more optimistic and hope that more active talks between both parties will now resume in Congress about what they can do together to support Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that Germany would continue to cooperate closely with the American administration regardless of the voting results.

Addendum

German Vice Chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party Lars Klingbeil congratulated the Democrats on their "convincing victory." According to him, the election results inspire confidence after a "prolonged period of strengthening right-wing populist forces."

The Kremlin also reacted to the election results. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was counting on Donald Trump's mediation efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine continuing.

Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump