Germany criticized Trump over his policy on Putin and Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius publicly criticized Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that the American president's actions could have strengthened Vladimir Putin's confidence and complicated the negotiation process. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to him, Trump's actions sent "the wrong signals" to Moscow. In particular, when he hosted Putin in Alaska and demonstrated friendliness, while, as Pistorius claims, withdrawing from military support for Ukraine.

The American president influenced the course of the war and Putin's self-confidence when he rolled out the red carpet for him and greeted him as a friend at the summit in Alaska, while completely abandoning military support for Ukraine. - said Pistorius.

According to the German minister, this could have strengthened Putin's confidence and negatively affected attempts to stop the war.

Separately, Pistorius called it a tactical mistake that Trump removed the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO from the agenda too early. In his opinion, this could have remained a leverage in negotiations.

At the same time, the German Defense Minister emphasized that official Berlin should not reduce support for Ukraine. He characterized the current stage of the war as a war of attrition.

There are few significant changes at the front, but attacks on civilians continue. - Pistorius emphasized.

In his opinion, given the state of the Russian economy, it is now important to maintain the chosen course and not weaken aid.

Political scientists are already noting: against this background, sharp statements from Berlin could complicate relations between Germany and the United States ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Washington.

The situation becomes particularly conflictual against the backdrop of US leader Donald Trump increasingly pushing European politicians out of the negotiation process, while American officials play a key role in contacts between Kyiv and Moscow during meetings held this year in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine during a speech at the Munich Security Conference. She stated that attempts to persuade Kyiv to surrender to Putin are shameful.