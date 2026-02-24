Germany criticized Trump over his policy on Putin and Ukraine

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 15047 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 14468 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 14108 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 14890 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 14686 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21558 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40084 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30657 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30239 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23760 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 20378 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 10470 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 5452 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 17791 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 10767 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 15047 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 40131 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 60151 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 63487 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 156340 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 21909 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 19756 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20515 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 38851 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73230 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Germany criticized Trump over his policy on Putin and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated that Trump's actions could have strengthened Putin's confidence and complicated negotiations.

Germany criticized Trump over his policy on Putin and Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius publicly criticized Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that the American president's actions could have strengthened Vladimir Putin's confidence and complicated the negotiation process. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, Trump's actions sent "the wrong signals" to Moscow. In particular, when he hosted Putin in Alaska and demonstrated friendliness, while, as Pistorius claims, withdrawing from military support for Ukraine.

The American president influenced the course of the war and Putin's self-confidence when he rolled out the red carpet for him and greeted him as a friend at the summit in Alaska, while completely abandoning military support for Ukraine.

- said Pistorius.

According to the German minister, this could have strengthened Putin's confidence and negatively affected attempts to stop the war.

Separately, Pistorius called it a tactical mistake that Trump removed the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO from the agenda too early. In his opinion, this could have remained a leverage in negotiations.

At the same time, the German Defense Minister emphasized that official Berlin should not reduce support for Ukraine. He characterized the current stage of the war as a war of attrition.

There are few significant changes at the front, but attacks on civilians continue.

- Pistorius emphasized.

In his opinion, given the state of the Russian economy, it is now important to maintain the chosen course and not weaken aid.

Political scientists are already noting: against this background, sharp statements from Berlin could complicate relations between Germany and the United States ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Washington.

The situation becomes particularly conflictual against the backdrop of US leader Donald Trump increasingly pushing European politicians out of the negotiation process, while American officials play a key role in contacts between Kyiv and Moscow during meetings held this year in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.

Recall

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine during a speech at the Munich Security Conference. She stated that attempts to persuade Kyiv to surrender to Putin are shameful.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Hillary Clinton
Geneva
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv