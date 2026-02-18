Georgia has been included in the list of countries "friendly" to Russia. Its "friendliness" rating increased from 15 to 19.4 points over the year. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Echo of the Caucasus" (a project of "Radio Liberty").

Details

The relevant information was published by the Russian National Research Institute for the Development of Communications, staffed by former employees of Soviet and Russian special services.

In 2024, Georgia's rating increased from 12 to 15 points, and in 2025, the country scored 19.4 points and took a place in the category of "Relatively friendly/unfriendly communication regimes."

According to Russian experts, the most friendly to Russia are the self-proclaimed "republics" of South Ossetia and Abkhazia (parts of Georgia occupied by the Russian Federation – ed.), Belarus, and Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, the level of "friendliness" of Armenia and Azerbaijan decreased. Also on the list of "unfriendly" countries were Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Ukraine, and Estonia. Over the year, they became even more "unfriendly": Ukraine has 99 points out of 100.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia is losing influence in the South Caucasus due to the "Trump route." The US initiative to build communications in the South Caucasus deprives Russians of their position as the main player. The TRIPP project involves the construction of infrastructure and communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan.