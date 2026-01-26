General Staff on the front situation: 93 combat engagements recorded, enemy used 3198 kamikaze drones

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 5330 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 13873 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 15044 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 21438 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 21030 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35485 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24362 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47443 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22380 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41599 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Menu
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13601 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 20453 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 7374 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 5132 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 40625 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 2662 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 6718 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34914 views
General Staff on the front situation: 93 combat engagements recorded, enemy used 3198 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Over the past day, 93 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions. The enemy used 3198 kamikaze drones, launched 67 air strikes and dropped 144 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 93 combat engagements recorded, enemy used 3198 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in three directions. In addition, as reported by the General Staff, they used 3198 kamikaze drones, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropped 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3198 kamikaze drones and carried out 2935 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched five air strikes, using 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 67 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was with a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Lyman. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks towards Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three attacks in the directions of Drobycheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kramatorsk direction – in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 27; destroyed 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of motor vehicles, and also hit six cannons, four units of motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment, a ground robotic complex and 15 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Zelenyi Hai and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. One battle is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk. Yurkivka and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities26.01.26, 12:18 • 24363 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Zaporizhzhia
Kupiansk