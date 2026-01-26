General Staff on the front situation: 93 combat engagements recorded, enemy used 3198 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in three directions. In addition, as reported by the General Staff, they used 3198 kamikaze drones, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropped 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3198 kamikaze drones and carried out 2935 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched five air strikes, using 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 67 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was with a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Lyman. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks towards Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three attacks in the directions of Drobycheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kramatorsk direction – in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 27; destroyed 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of motor vehicles, and also hit six cannons, four units of motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment, a ground robotic complex and 15 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Zelenyi Hai and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. One battle is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk. Yurkivka and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities