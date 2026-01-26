General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai and a number of other enemy facilities, UNN writes.

On the night of January 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the "Slavyansk Eco" oil refinery (Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). The impact of attack UAVs on the plant's territory and explosions in the target area were recorded. According to preliminary information, elements of the primary oil refining unit were damaged. - reported the General Staff.

The annual possible processing volume of this enterprise, as indicated, is more than 4 million tons of oil. This plant, as reported, is part of Russia's energy rear and is involved in providing for the aggressor's armed forces.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Also, warehouses of material and technical support for the invaders' units in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk (Donetsk city) and Zaporizhzhia (Solodkovodne village) regions were hit. - stated the General Staff.

In addition, to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities, strikes were carried out on a UAV control point of a unit in the Velyka Novosilka area (TOT Donetsk region) and on concentrations of enemy manpower in the Yunakivka (TOT Sumy region) and Kolisnykivka (Kharkiv region) areas. The number of destroyed and wounded occupiers is being clarified. - reads the General Staff's report.

The Defense Forces, as noted, continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. "To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

