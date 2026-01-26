Russia reports drone attack on oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban

Russia reported a drone attack in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai, locals reported a fire at an oil refinery, Russian media and Telegram channels reported, writes UNN.

Details

"UAV debris fell on the territory of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, fires broke out, one person was injured," the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation reported.

"Residents report a fire at a local oil refinery," ASTRA writes.

It is also indicated that drone debris was recorded in Seversky and Abinsky districts.

"Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai. An attack on an oil refinery took place," confirmed Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea