Russia reports drone attack on oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban

January 25, 06:28 PM • 13470 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 23627 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 21275 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 20384 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 18056 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 16455 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15937 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16292 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27276 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 46002 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two childrenPhotoJanuary 25, 09:27 PM
Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and PolandVideoJanuary 25, 09:59 PM
Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: four children injuredJanuary 25, 10:32 PM
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS01:23 AM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first

Exclusive

January 23, 08:04 AM
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 112663 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM
Russia reports drone attack on oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

A drone attack occurred in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, with debris falling on two enterprises. Local residents reported a fire at an oil refinery.

Russia reports drone attack on oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban

Russia reported a drone attack in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai, locals reported a fire at an oil refinery, Russian media and Telegram channels reported, writes UNN.

Details

"UAV debris fell on the territory of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, fires broke out, one person was injured," the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation reported.

"Residents report a fire at a local oil refinery," ASTRA writes.

It is also indicated that drone debris was recorded in Seversky and Abinsky districts.

"Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai. An attack on an oil refinery took place," confirmed Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea23.01.26, 15:43

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine