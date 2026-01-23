General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Penzanefteprodukt" oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation, a radar station, and other important enemy facilities, writes UNN.

As part of the systematic and planned reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities and military-economic potential, the "Penzanefteprodukt" oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation was hit. A fire was recorded at the facility. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the extent of the damage is being clarified. The oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"Also, the damage to the Podlyot radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the area of Frunze, has been confirmed. In addition, concentrations of enemy manpower have been hit in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

Losses are being clarified.

"To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

