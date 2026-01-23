General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea

$43.170.01
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 10077 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 26415 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 15047 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 17699 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 25785 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 62469 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 33059 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31070 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29268 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 33070 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 34700 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 80822 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 46684 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 33284 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 26349 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 62436 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 60630 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 63555 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 74040 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 11122 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 11552 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 32374 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 48042 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 42995 views
MIM-104 Patriot

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Penzanefteprodukt oil depot in Russia's Penza region, which supplies the occupation army. A Podlyot radar station in Crimea and a concentration of enemy personnel were also hit.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Penzanefteprodukt" oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation, a radar station, and other important enemy facilities, writes UNN.

As part of the systematic and planned reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities and military-economic potential, the "Penzanefteprodukt" oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation was hit. A fire was recorded at the facility.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the extent of the damage is being clarified. The oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"Also, the damage to the Podlyot radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the area of Frunze, has been confirmed. In addition, concentrations of enemy manpower have been hit in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

Losses are being clarified.

"To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region23.01.26, 06:26 • 33399 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Autonomous Republic of Crimea