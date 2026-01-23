$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On the night of January 23, UAVs attacked Russian regions. An object of the fuel and energy complex caught fire in Penza, and drone debris caused a fire in a residential area in the Voronezh region.

Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region

On the night of January 23, a number of regions of the Russian Federation came under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. The most extensive consequences were recorded in Penza, where a fuel and energy complex facility caught fire as a result of a hit, and in the Voronezh region, where drone debris caused a fire in a residential area. This is reported by Russian media and local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Around 4:00 AM local time, drones attacked an oil depot within the city of Penza. The regional governor confirmed the fire at the facility, noting that significant forces were involved in extinguishing the fire: 46 Ministry of Emergency Situations employees and 14 units of special equipment.

According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured, but local residents are publishing footage of the glow over the industrial zone, which indicates the seriousness of the fire.

Strike on Rossosh: private house damaged

In the Voronezh region, the city of Rossosh, which is an important railway and industrial hub, came under attack.

According to local authorities, air defense forces allegedly destroyed two drones, but falling debris led to a fire on the roof of a private residential building. A family of three, who were in the house, had to be urgently evacuated.  

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million22.01.26, 18:54 • 24372 views

Stepan Haftko

