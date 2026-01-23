Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region

On the night of January 23, a number of regions of the Russian Federation came under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. The most extensive consequences were recorded in Penza, where a fuel and energy complex facility caught fire as a result of a hit, and in the Voronezh region, where drone debris caused a fire in a residential area. This is reported by Russian media and local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Around 4:00 AM local time, drones attacked an oil depot within the city of Penza. The regional governor confirmed the fire at the facility, noting that significant forces were involved in extinguishing the fire: 46 Ministry of Emergency Situations employees and 14 units of special equipment.

According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured, but local residents are publishing footage of the glow over the industrial zone, which indicates the seriousness of the fire.

Strike on Rossosh: private house damaged

In the Voronezh region, the city of Rossosh, which is an important railway and industrial hub, came under attack.

According to local authorities, air defense forces allegedly destroyed two drones, but falling debris led to a fire on the roof of a private residential building. A family of three, who were in the house, had to be urgently evacuated.

