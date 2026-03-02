Geely overtakes BYD in deliveries, recording largest sales gap since 2022

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 22646 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 41912 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 41150 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 47190 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 58616 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 66869 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 71833 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78073 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 80533 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75201 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 27899 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 29733 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 27040 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 28236 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 27891 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 105551 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 111299 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 93548 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 94838 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 94838 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Germany
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 55097 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 53445 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 49939 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 48687 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 61407 views
Geely overtakes BYD in deliveries, recording largest sales gap since 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Geely strengthened its leadership in the Chinese car market, delivering 76,000 more units than BYD in the first two months of the year. BYD is facing pressure, while Geely demonstrates stability due to restructuring and new models.

Geely overtakes BYD in deliveries, recording largest sales gap since 2022

Geely has strengthened its leadership in the Chinese automotive market, delivering 76,000 more units than its main competitor BYD in the first two months of this year. While BYD's sales fell by 36%, Geely demonstrated stability due to successful brand restructuring and the high popularity of new models. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

BYD, which previously overtook Tesla in the number of electric vehicles produced, is currently facing serious pressure in the domestic Chinese market.

CEO Wang Chuanfu admitted that the company's technological advantage is gradually being eroded as competitors have started offering similar solutions at more affordable prices.

Subaru urges owners of new Crosstrek and Forester hybrids to avoid full tanks due to fire risk28.02.26, 04:18 • 5909 views

To regain customer loyalty, the automaker is preparing to launch new charging technologies and advanced driver assistance features, which are expected to be key growth factors in March.

Geely's success in the domestic market and the development of export potential

Geely managed to gain market share by releasing successful models, including the compact Xingyuan hatchback, which became a real bestseller. Despite the general "EV winter," the company demonstrates resilience in the export segment as well, having shipped almost 182,000 cars abroad in two months.

Although BYD still leads in export volumes with growth of over 50%, Geely is confidently closing this gap, while increasing its presence in the budget and mid-price segments.

Price wars and new financing conditions to stimulate demand

To support sales during the difficult period after the New Year celebrations, leading automakers, including Xiaomi and Tesla, are launching ultra-long-term lending programs for up to eight years. Such measures with zero or minimal interest rates are designed to attract customers without directly lowering prices, which attracts the attention of regulators.

However, experts warn that such a strategy could negatively affect business margins and limit the capital needed to develop future innovations.

European new car market changes leaders - which bestsellers27.02.26, 09:21 • 4421 view

Stepan Haftko

Auto
New Year
Trend
Brand
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
China