Subaru urges owners of new Crosstrek and Forester hybrids to avoid full tanks due to fire risk

February 27, 07:28 PM • 8702 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 19091 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 25273 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 35143 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 36153 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 38960 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 53424 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46143 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39686 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33766 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Popular news
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
Subaru urges owners of new Crosstrek and Forester hybrids to avoid full tanks due to fire risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Subaru is recalling over 69,000 2026 Crosstrek and 2025 Forester Hybrid vehicles due to a fuel system defect. Owners are advised not to fill the tank more than halfway until the issue is resolved.

Subaru urges owners of new Crosstrek and Forester hybrids to avoid full tanks due to fire risk

Japanese automaker Subaru has announced a voluntary recall of over 69,000 vehicles, including 2026 Crosstrek and 2025 Forester Hybrid models, due to a detected fuel system defect. The company recommends owners park their cars exclusively outdoors and not fill the fuel tank more than halfway until the malfunction is rectified. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Subaru's investigation revealed that when the air heats up significantly, pressure inside a nearly full tank increases, causing the tank to expand and push gasoline up the filler neck.

Due to insufficient sealing, fuel can leak out, which, if there is a source of a spark, creates a real fire hazard. Currently, 33 technical reports of leakage incidents have been recorded in the US market, but no official data on injuries or fires due to this problem have been received yet.

Repair timelines and tips for safe operation

To solve the problem, dealers will install a new improved gasket with an O-ring, which will ensure the system's tightness. The necessary parts will arrive at service centers by the end of March, and official notification to owners about the start of the repair campaign is scheduled for March 25, 2026.

Until the technical work is completed, the manufacturer strongly asks customers to keep the fuel level within 50%, noting that a completely empty tank is also undesirable due to the risk of damage to the fuel pump.

Ford announced a recall of over 4 million pickup trucks due to brake system defects27.02.26, 05:13 • 3928 views

Stepan Haftko

