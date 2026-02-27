Ford announced a recall of over 4 million pickup trucks due to brake system defects

Auto giant Ford Motor Company has initiated one of the largest service campaigns in its history, covering over 4.3 million vehicles in the US market. The reason for this is a critical software glitch that can lead to a complete failure of trailer brakes and malfunction of external lighting, significantly increasing the risk of road accidents. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the main problem lies in the integrated trailer module (ITRM). Due to a software error, this unit can lose connection with the vehicle's onboard system, as a result of which the trailer remains without brake lights, turn signals, and working brakes.

Tesla unveiled a budget version of the Cybertruck with a $20,000 discount and a limited-time offer

The service campaign included the most popular F-150 and F-250 Super Duty pickup models from 2021–2026, as well as Maverick, Ranger, Expedition SUVs, and luxury Lincoln Navigators. The problem even affected the newest 2026 E-Transit electric vans.

Scale of the threat and safety measures from the manufacturer

The largest number of potentially dangerous cars falls on the flagship F-150 pickups, of which there are more than 2.3 million units.

Inoperable trailer lights or brakes can reduce the driver's ability to control the trailer and reduce visibility for other road users, increasing the risk of an accident. – Ford representatives emphasize in the official documentation.

Currently, the company is preparing a software update that should eliminate the critical vulnerability. Owners of affected vehicles are strongly advised to refrain from transporting trailers until they visit a service center and have the system checked for compliance with federal safety standards.

Ford and Geely are negotiating a strategic partnership in Europe – Reuters