February 22, 07:57 PM
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Tesla unveiled a budget version of the Cybertruck with a $20,000 discount and a limited-time offer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Tesla has released a new Cybertruck trim for $59,990 with a dual-motor setup, 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.1 seconds, and a range of 517 km. The offer may be valid for only 10 days, depending on demand.

Tesla unveiled a budget version of the Cybertruck with a $20,000 discount and a limited-time offer

Tesla has released a new entry-level trim of its Cybertruck electric pickup, with prices starting at $59,990. Company CEO Elon Musk hinted at the temporary nature of this price, noting on the X social network that it might only be valid for ten days, depending on demand. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The new version of the pickup is equipped with a dual-motor setup, allowing it to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds with a range of 517 kilometers. The main changes concern payload capacity: towing capacity has decreased to 3.4 tons compared to 5 tons in premium versions, and payload has been reduced to 910 kilograms.

Tesla releases budget version of Model Y and prepares to discontinue Model S and X lines03.02.26, 07:00 • 4921 view

Also, the budget modification comes with 18-inch wheels instead of larger standard options, but the battery charging speed has remained high.

Only for 10 days. Depends on what demand we see at this price point

— Elon Musk wrote, answering users' questions about the future cost of the new product.

Interior Savings and Market Prospects

To reduce costs, Tesla simplified the interior equipment, replacing the audio system with a simpler one with seven speakers and removing the touchscreen for rear passengers.

In addition, the car lost its air suspension, which significantly reduced production costs amid falling model sales last year. Although the initial price still exceeds the previously promised $40,000, it makes the pickup more competitive compared to electric models from Chevrolet and Ford in the modern market.

Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots29.01.26, 08:27 • 45969 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Brand
Social network
Electricity
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk