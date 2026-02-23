Tesla unveiled a budget version of the Cybertruck with a $20,000 discount and a limited-time offer

Tesla has released a new entry-level trim of its Cybertruck electric pickup, with prices starting at $59,990. Company CEO Elon Musk hinted at the temporary nature of this price, noting on the X social network that it might only be valid for ten days, depending on demand. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The new version of the pickup is equipped with a dual-motor setup, allowing it to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds with a range of 517 kilometers. The main changes concern payload capacity: towing capacity has decreased to 3.4 tons compared to 5 tons in premium versions, and payload has been reduced to 910 kilograms.

Also, the budget modification comes with 18-inch wheels instead of larger standard options, but the battery charging speed has remained high.

Only for 10 days. Depends on what demand we see at this price point — Elon Musk wrote, answering users' questions about the future cost of the new product.

Interior Savings and Market Prospects

To reduce costs, Tesla simplified the interior equipment, replacing the audio system with a simpler one with seven speakers and removing the touchscreen for rear passengers.

In addition, the car lost its air suspension, which significantly reduced production costs amid falling model sales last year. Although the initial price still exceeds the previously promised $40,000, it makes the pickup more competitive compared to electric models from Chevrolet and Ford in the modern market.

