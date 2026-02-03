Tesla releases budget version of Model Y and prepares to discontinue Model S and X lines

Tesla has introduced a new all-wheel-drive version of its most popular Model Y crossover in the US market, priced at $41,990. This move is part of Elon Musk's aggressive strategy for 2026, aimed at attracting budget-conscious buyers after the Trump administration's cancellation of federal tax incentives. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The new Model Y AWD variant is positioned above the base rear-wheel-drive version, which costs $39,990. The introduction of a cheaper trim level allows Tesla to compete with Chinese manufacturer BYD, which became the global leader in EV sales in 2025.

Analysts note that price reductions help maintain sales volumes but put significant pressure on the company's profitability, which showed a decline in revenue in the last quarter.

Radical change of course: from cars to robots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week made a sensational announcement about the complete cessation of production of the flagship Model S sedans and Model X crossovers. The production of these models, which effectively created the Tesla brand, will be finally phased out within the next quarter. The Fremont (California) factory will be re-profiled for the mass production of Optimus humanoid robots and Cybercab autonomous taxis.

It's time to honorably conclude the Model S and X programs – Musk told investors.

According to him, the company's future is now inextricably linked with artificial intelligence and robotics, and not just with traditional car manufacturing. Tesla plans to produce up to one million Optimus robots annually to compensate for the decline in demand in the premium electric car market.

