Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leaders

The German company Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an armored S680 with the highest civilian protection level, VR10. This is reported by Autoblog, according to UNN.

"Mercedes-Benz claims it is the only vehicle of its type to leave the factory with the highest civilian protection level, VR10. This means it is designed to withstand armor-piercing and incendiary rounds, as well as large-caliber bullets such as 30-06, and, to some extent, .50 caliber bullets. In addition, VR10-rated vehicles can also withstand grenade blasts," the publication writes.

At the same time, it is noted that Mercedes does not mention exactly how the S680 is armored, but it is claimed to have multi-layer ballistic panels, Kevlar drums, and thick glass to deflect small bullets.

The company calls the combination of protective measures its integrated protection system.

However, the publication writes, it is still an S-Class, albeit heavily armored. This means it still has all the luxury attributes you would expect from a plutocratic sedan. There is plenty of leather, wood, and high-quality materials, as well as other technological features already seen in the standard S-Class. Mercedes-Benz prides itself on equipping it with an MBUX rear-seat entertainment system that includes a teleconferencing function, probably for meetings of world leaders, the publication notes.

