Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leaders

11:48 AM • 3974 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 10611 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 11947 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 11592 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14900 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10072 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24132 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43251 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 47687 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29173 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Publications
Exclusives
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 13101 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 16593 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 19773 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 11320 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideo08:22 AM • 8284 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14916 views
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14916 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 47696 views
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 47696 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 30507 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 35215 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 38501 views
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 5712 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 11502 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 18096 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 17574 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 17697 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Gold

Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

The German company Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the armored S680 with the highest civilian protection level VR10. This car can withstand armor-piercing and incendiary shells, as well as large-caliber bullets and grenade explosions.

Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leaders

The German company Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an armored S680 with the highest civilian protection level, VR10. This is reported by Autoblog, according to UNN.

Details

"Mercedes-Benz claims it is the only vehicle of its type to leave the factory with the highest civilian protection level, VR10. This means it is designed to withstand armor-piercing and incendiary rounds, as well as large-caliber bullets such as 30-06, and, to some extent, .50 caliber bullets. In addition, VR10-rated vehicles can also withstand grenade blasts," the publication writes.

At the same time, it is noted that Mercedes does not mention exactly how the S680 is armored, but it is claimed to have multi-layer ballistic panels, Kevlar drums, and thick glass to deflect small bullets.

The company calls the combination of protective measures its integrated protection system.

However, the publication writes, it is still an S-Class, albeit heavily armored. This means it still has all the luxury attributes you would expect from a plutocratic sedan. There is plenty of leather, wood, and high-quality materials, as well as other technological features already seen in the standard S-Class. Mercedes-Benz prides itself on equipping it with an MBUX rear-seat entertainment system that includes a teleconferencing function, probably for meetings of world leaders, the publication notes.

Recall

German automaker Volkswagen announced a large-scale recall campaign for its ID.4 electric crossovers after a series of reports of battery overheating incidents.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

