February 26, 10:38 PM • 15271 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 27844 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 26931 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 28082 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 25601 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 40309 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21140 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 101039 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46392 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53651 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
European new car market changes leaders - which bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

In January 2026, the Renault Clio became the bestseller in the European new car market, selling 14,660 units. This was due to the hybrid version and an increase in corporate sales in France and Italy.

European new car market changes leaders - which bestsellers

Renault Clio topped the European new car market, Ukrautoprom reports, writes UNN.

In January 2026, the European market (incl.: EU, Great Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) showed a change of leaders. The title of bestseller went to Renault Clio.

- reported the association.

As noted, the model's leadership was ensured by the release of a hybrid version and the growth of corporate sales in France and Italy.

Top 10 European new car market:

  1. Renault Clio - 14,660 units (+12% compared to January 2025).
    1. VW T-Roc - 14,606 units (-0.4%).
      1. Peugeot 208 - 14,513 units (-14%).
        1. VW Golf - 13,898 units (+6%).
          1. Skoda Octavia - 13,540 units (+11%).
            1. Toyota Corolla - 13,280 units (+9%).
              1. Fiat Panda - 13,194 units (+24%).
                1. Dacia Duster - 12,870 units (+5%).
                  1. Dacia Sandero - 12,580 units (-35%).
                    1. Kia Sportage - 11,744 units (-6%).

                      Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking29.12.25, 09:10 • 3559 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      News of the WorldAuto
                      Trend
                      Brand
                      Volkswagen
                      Toyota
                      Switzerland
                      European Union
                      Iceland
                      France
                      Norway
                      Great Britain
                      Italy