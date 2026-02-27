European new car market changes leaders - which bestsellers

Renault Clio topped the European new car market, Ukrautoprom reports, writes UNN.

In January 2026, the European market (incl.: EU, Great Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) showed a change of leaders. The title of bestseller went to Renault Clio. - reported the association.

As noted, the model's leadership was ensured by the release of a hybrid version and the growth of corporate sales in France and Italy.

Top 10 European new car market:

Renault Clio - 14,660 units (+12% compared to January 2025). VW T-Roc - 14,606 units (-0.4%). Peugeot 208 - 14,513 units (-14%). VW Golf - 13,898 units (+6%). Skoda Octavia - 13,540 units (+11%). Toyota Corolla - 13,280 units (+9%). Fiat Panda - 13,194 units (+24%). Dacia Duster - 12,870 units (+5%). Dacia Sandero - 12,580 units (-35%). Kia Sportage - 11,744 units (-6%).

Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking