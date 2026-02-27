European new car market changes leaders - which bestsellers
In January 2026, the Renault Clio became the bestseller in the European new car market, selling 14,660 units. This was due to the hybrid version and an increase in corporate sales in France and Italy.
In January 2026, the European market (incl.: EU, Great Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) showed a change of leaders. The title of bestseller went to Renault Clio.
As noted, the model's leadership was ensured by the release of a hybrid version and the growth of corporate sales in France and Italy.
Top 10 European new car market:
- Renault Clio - 14,660 units (+12% compared to January 2025).
- VW T-Roc - 14,606 units (-0.4%).
- Peugeot 208 - 14,513 units (-14%).
- VW Golf - 13,898 units (+6%).
- Skoda Octavia - 13,540 units (+11%).
- Toyota Corolla - 13,280 units (+9%).
- Fiat Panda - 13,194 units (+24%).
- Dacia Duster - 12,870 units (+5%).
- Dacia Sandero - 12,580 units (-35%).
- Kia Sportage - 11,744 units (-6%).
