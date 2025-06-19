Galushchenko and Umerov did not come to the Rada at the summons of MPs

Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov did not appear in the Verkhovna Rada today at the request of MPs, reports UNN.

Details

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that Galushchenko was summoned again for tomorrow, but already within the framework of the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

MP Oleksiy Goncharenko stated that Umerov may come to the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow, June 20.

Context

The day before, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov were summoned to the Rada. Galushchenko was to report on preparations for the heating season and gas procurement, and Umerov on fortifications.

The analytical project DeepState stated that due to active Russian advances in the Sumy region, many questions arise regarding the construction of defenses there, so the project analyzed whether there were engineering and fortification structures in the Sumy region before the Russian offensive.

DeepState also reported that Russian troops advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region.