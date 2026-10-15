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FT: US floated unfreezing some Russian assets to restart peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The US proposed that Europe transfer some of the frozen Russian assets to a Washington mechanism to revive peace talks. European delegates rejected the plan.

FT: US floated unfreezing some Russian assets to restart peace talks

The United States has floated the idea of unfreezing some Russian assets to revive peace talks on Ukraine. Financial Times reports this, UNN writes.

Details

"The US has proposed that European countries unfreeze some Russian sovereign assets immobilised after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and transfer them to a vehicle overseen by Washington in an attempt to revive peace talks," FT journalist Christopher Miller reported on X.

As Reuters notes, European delegates rejected the plan proposed by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, FT reports.

We remind you

Earlier, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had offered Russia a number of economic concessions, including the possibility of unlocking billions of dollars in frozen assets, in order to secure a partial ceasefire in the war against Ukraine. 

Reuters also reported that the Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on "shadow fleet" tankers transporting oil and petroleum products from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. In this way, Washington seeks to reduce record-high tariffs on maritime energy transportation. 

Julia Shramko

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