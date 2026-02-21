$43.270.00
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 14144 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 26001 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 21598 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 27143 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 26245 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 22733 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 25903 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 47474 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15639 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 10:00 AM • 47475 views
Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements were recorded on the front, a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours - General Staff map

On the front lines yesterday, there were 175 combat engagements, a quarter less than the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, using two missiles, carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 229 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7846 kamikaze drones for attacks and conducted 2967 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 69 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Velykomykhailivka, Pysantsi in Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Komyshuvakha, Yuliivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of personnel concentration, an artillery system, three command posts, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were eight attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the Pishchane area and towards Novoosinove and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the Zarichne area and towards Drobycheve, Lyman, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the Stepove area.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 18 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, and towards Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepnohirsk.

Over the past day, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups were detected.

Russians lost over 1,000 occupiers in a day - General Staff21.02.26, 07:01 • 2702 views

