Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours - General Staff map

On the front lines yesterday, there were 175 combat engagements, a quarter less than the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, using two missiles, carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 229 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7846 kamikaze drones for attacks and conducted 2967 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 69 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Velykomykhailivka, Pysantsi in Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Komyshuvakha, Yuliivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of personnel concentration, an artillery system, three command posts, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were eight attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the Pishchane area and towards Novoosinove and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the Zarichne area and towards Drobycheve, Lyman, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the Stepove area.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 18 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, and towards Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepnohirsk.

Over the past day, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups were detected.

