February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Russians lost over 1,000 occupiers in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

As of February 21, the total combat losses of Russian troops exceeded 1,258,890 personnel. 1,010 occupiers and over 1,500 drones were eliminated in a day.

Russians lost over 1,000 occupiers in a day - General Staff

As of the morning of February 21, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the invasion exceeded 1,258,890 personnel. In the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,010 occupiers and destroyed over one and a half thousand operational-tactical level drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled 42 artillery systems, 183 units of automotive equipment, and 1,527 drones. The destruction of one helicopter, two MLRS units, one tank, and three armored fighting vehicles was also confirmed.

The data in the column for air defense systems, aircraft, and cruise missiles remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of enemy aircraft eliminated is 435 aircraft and 348 helicopters.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost over 11.6 thousand tanks and 24 thousand armored vehicles. The naval potential of the occupiers remains reduced by 29 ships and boats, as well as 2 submarines.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories20.02.26, 12:19 • 2752 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine