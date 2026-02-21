Russians lost over 1,000 occupiers in a day - General Staff

As of the morning of February 21, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the invasion exceeded 1,258,890 personnel. In the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,010 occupiers and destroyed over one and a half thousand operational-tactical level drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled 42 artillery systems, 183 units of automotive equipment, and 1,527 drones. The destruction of one helicopter, two MLRS units, one tank, and three armored fighting vehicles was also confirmed.

The data in the column for air defense systems, aircraft, and cruise missiles remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of enemy aircraft eliminated is 435 aircraft and 348 helicopters.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost over 11.6 thousand tanks and 24 thousand armored vehicles. The naval potential of the occupiers remains reduced by 29 ships and boats, as well as 2 submarines.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories