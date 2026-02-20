General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories

$43.270.03
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1462 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 9556 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 39520 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 71864 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 44458 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 75576 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 38692 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 60336 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32050 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27927 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
10:00 AM • 1462 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM • 75576 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM • 60337 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
9K720 Iskander

General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts, warehouses, and concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories. The strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of command posts, warehouses, and enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of systemic and planned measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver pinpoint strikes on critically important enemy targets," the report says.

"Several targets were hit simultaneously in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, a UAV control point in the Zlatopil area, a logistics warehouse (near Bohdanivka), and an occupiers' repair base in the Rozivka area were hit," the General Staff reported.

As noted, "our soldiers also struck a concentration area of enemy manpower near Stepnohirsk."

"In the area of Liubymivka and on the Tendriv Spit, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, a command and observation post and a concentration of aggressor's manpower were hit," the General Staff indicated.

The Defense Forces also hit two logistics warehouses: one in the Lobanove area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and the other in the Mozhniakivka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

- the General Staff reported.

"Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically deplete the aggressor's combat capabilities and destroy its military potential.  To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
