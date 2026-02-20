General Staff confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of command posts, warehouses, and enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of systemic and planned measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver pinpoint strikes on critically important enemy targets," the report says.

"Several targets were hit simultaneously in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, a UAV control point in the Zlatopil area, a logistics warehouse (near Bohdanivka), and an occupiers' repair base in the Rozivka area were hit," the General Staff reported.

As noted, "our soldiers also struck a concentration area of enemy manpower near Stepnohirsk."

"In the area of Liubymivka and on the Tendriv Spit, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, a command and observation post and a concentration of aggressor's manpower were hit," the General Staff indicated.

The Defense Forces also hit two logistics warehouses: one in the Lobanove area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and the other in the Mozhniakivka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. - the General Staff reported.

"Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically deplete the aggressor's combat capabilities and destroy its military potential. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

