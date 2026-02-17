Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a Russian Ka-27 helicopter in temporarily occupied Crimea and three enemy drone control points, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian occupation forces, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike important enemy military targets," the report says.

On the night of February 17, in the area of Kamyshly (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Ukrainian soldiers hit an enemy shipborne multi-purpose Ka-27 helicopter. A hit on the target was recorded - reported the General Staff.

In addition, as noted by the General Staff, on February 16, 2026, three enemy UAV control points were hit:

in the area of Huliaipole (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region);

in the area of Anatoliivka (Kursk region, Russia);

in the area of Zatyshshia (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically strike at facilities that provide troop control, aviation, and unmanned units of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

