Exclusive
09:48 AM • 3376 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 10588 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 23138 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 34484 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 43940 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 34984 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54544 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33421 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61744 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27721 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54544 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54544 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61744 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian Ka-27 helicopter in occupied Crimea. Three enemy UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia and Kursk regions were also hit.

Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a Russian Ka-27 helicopter in temporarily occupied Crimea and three enemy drone control points, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian occupation forces, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike important enemy military targets," the report says.

On the night of February 17, in the area of Kamyshly (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Ukrainian soldiers hit an enemy shipborne multi-purpose Ka-27 helicopter. A hit on the target was recorded

- reported the General Staff.

In addition, as noted by the General Staff, on February 16, 2026, three enemy UAV control points were hit:

  • in the area of Huliaipole (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region);
    • in the area of Anatoliivka (Kursk region, Russia);
      • in the area of Zatyshshia (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

        Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

        "The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically strike at facilities that provide troop control, aviation, and unmanned units of the Russian aggressor.  To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

        General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai17.02.26, 12:38 • 976 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Kursk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Crimea