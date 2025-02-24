ukenru
Exclusive
Popular news
Publications
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
French Minister: Russia does not show that it wants to make concessions

French Minister: Russia does not show that it wants to make concessions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22873 views

The French Minister of European Affairs stated the need for Europe's participation in peace negotiations in Ukraine. Haddad emphasized the importance of military support and guaranteeing long-term peace.

Europe should participate in the negotiations on peace in Ukraine in order to guarantee its long-term sustainability. This was stated by French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad during a speech at the plenary session of the "Support Ukraine", UNN reports.

The next few weeks will be very important for Ukraine and the European continent. Russia has not shown that it wants to make concessions... It is more important than ever to support Ukraine. Of course, this includes strengthening military assistance, and in this regard, France is playing a full-scale role to increase the number of aircraft and equip military brigades

- Haddad said.

He emphasized that Russia's aggression is a threat to the European continent.

"Europe must be involved in the negotiations to guarantee the long-term sustainability of peace. Nothing should be decided about Europe, without Europe. We must reassure Ukraine of our support until a just peace is achieved that guarantees Ukraine's security, sovereignty and accession to the EU," Haddad emphasized.

European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron24.02.25, 05:27 • 32502 views

Addendum

Politico reported that European leaders are trying to save the Western alliance and keep Donald Trump on the side of Ukraine's interests. French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Washington early this week for talks with the US president. The British Prime Minister is also preparing to meet with Trump. The EU delegation with Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv today, February 24.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

