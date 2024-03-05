$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12868 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37432 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191198 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218300 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248583 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371474 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

France will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26763 views

France will facilitate the Czech Republic's purchase of ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

France will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Macron

The Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries is "very useful" and France is ready to contribute to it, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The words of the French President were quoted by  Reuters, UNN reported.

We support this initiative and will continue to contribute to it.

- Macron said at a joint press conference.

Details

The Czech initiative is very useful and we will support it. It is about combining our work to be more efficient.

 ," the French president added.

Macron also reiterated his earlier thesis that "Russia should not win in Ukraine" and that support for the attacked country would continue as long as necessary.

The issue of the Czech plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine outside of Europe was one of the most anticipated during the press conference in Prague between French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech President Petr Pavel.

Meetings of European leaders in Paris: "Russia cannot and should not win this war"26.02.24, 21:59 • 30180 views

Context

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic  was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague is going to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine. 

At an international conference in Paris last week, Fiala said that about 15 countries are ready to join the initiative, including France.

In particular, the Netherlands has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).

February 26 French President Emmanuel Macron says that Ukraine's Western allies intend to explore the possibility of involving third countries in supplying ammunition to Kyiv. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Petr Pavel
Prague
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
France
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kyiv
