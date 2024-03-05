France will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Macron

The Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries is "very useful" and France is ready to contribute to it, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The words of the French President were quoted by Reuters, UNN reported.

We support this initiative and will continue to contribute to it. - Macron said at a joint press conference.

Details

The Czech initiative is very useful and we will support it. It is about combining our work to be more efficient. ," the French president added.

Macron also reiterated his earlier thesis that "Russia should not win in Ukraine" and that support for the attacked country would continue as long as necessary.

The issue of the Czech plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine outside of Europe was one of the most anticipated during the press conference in Prague between French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech President Petr Pavel.

Context

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague is going to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine.

At an international conference in Paris last week, Fiala said that about 15 countries are ready to join the initiative, including France.

In particular, the Netherlands has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).

February 26 French President Emmanuel Macron says that Ukraine's Western allies intend to explore the possibility of involving third countries in supplying ammunition to Kyiv.