France plans G7 meeting on Wednesday to discuss US tariff threats

01:29 PM • 1212 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
11:57 AM • 12272 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 15117 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 11062 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 17586 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 27226 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 38388 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
January 18, 10:58 AM • 59572 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 47782 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 78812 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 20589 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 19130 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 13160 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 29043 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 14711 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:57 AM • 12272 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 15117 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 29177 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 61262 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 05:23 PM • 99776 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Canada
China
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 13207 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 12927 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 24872 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 37313 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 33733 views
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

France plans G7 meeting on Wednesday to discuss US tariff threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

France plans to convene a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Wednesday to discuss US threats to impose tariffs over Greenland. This is in response to Trump's statements about imposing tariffs if EU countries oppose his intentions to annex Greenland.

France plans G7 meeting on Wednesday to discuss US tariff threats

France seeks to convene a meeting of G7 finance ministers as soon as possible, as early as Wednesday, to discuss US President Donald Trump's threats to impose additional tariffs against allies if they oppose his intentions to annex Greenland. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The French government insists on a strong response to the escalation of threats from the US, including the possible use of Europe's most powerful trade instrument in response — the so-called anti-coercion instrument.

The meeting is certainly aimed at reviewing the G7 agenda, but also at an frank discussion with all G7 members, including the US, regarding this unfortunate situation.

- Lescure said, speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with eurozone counterparts in Brussels.

Trump stated over the weekend that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries starting February 1, which would rise to 25% in June, if no agreement was reached on the "purchase of Greenland." He made this threat after these countries announced their intention to conduct symbolic NATO military planning exercises on the territory of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

France has held the rotating G7 presidency since early January, but has so far barely outlined its priorities. Last week, the US invited G7 finance ministers and several other states to Washington to discuss ways to counter China's dominance in the rare earth metals market.

According to the French official, this week's meeting of finance ministers will take place via video conference.

Speaking earlier on Monday in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Lars Klingbeil, Lescure noted that Trump's threats to European countries over Greenland represent a "change of scale" and called on Europe to react quickly and decisively.

"These threats are absolutely unacceptable," Lescure emphasized. "We will not succumb to threats or blackmail and want to act quickly as Europeans."

EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffs18.01.26, 07:11 • 13061 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
France
China
United States
Berlin