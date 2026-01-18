EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffs

The European Union is preparing to suspend the ratification of a new trade agreement with the United States. The decision came in response to Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on goods from European countries that supported Greenland's sovereignty and opposed its annexation by the US. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party (the largest faction in the European Parliament), stated that under current conditions, approval of the agreement is impossible. Lawmakers are calling for an immediate halt to the tariff reduction agreements on American goods until Washington stops the pressure.

Trump announced the introduction of a 10% tariff from February 1, 2026, on imports from eight countries (including Denmark, France, Germany, and Finland). The tariffs will remain in effect and will increase to 25% in June until an agreement on the "full and absolute purchase of Greenland" is reached.

EU concludes historic trade agreement with group of South American countries

Ursula von der Leyen called such actions a "dangerous downward spiral," and Emmanuel Macron called the threats "unacceptable."

Possible application of "trade base"

Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament's trade committee, proposed activating the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI). This is the EU's most powerful defense mechanism, which has never been used before.

The application of ACI will allow the European Union to introduce mirror tariffs, new taxes for American tech giants, or restrict US companies' access to government contracts in Europe. On Sunday, January 18, 2026, ambassadors from 27 EU countries will gather for an emergency meeting to coordinate further steps.

Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on Greenland