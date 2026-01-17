$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 11703 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 14440 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 26047 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 36841 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33292 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 46693 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27713 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42624 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35447 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
EU concludes historic trade agreement with group of South American countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The EU and the MERCOSUR bloc signed a free trade agreement, despite opposition from France and Poland. The ceremony took place in the capital of Paraguay with the participation of the leaders of the member countries.

EU concludes historic trade agreement with group of South American countries

The EU and the South American MERCOSUR bloc countries have signed a historic free trade agreement. Most EU countries supported the agreement, despite opposition from France and Poland. This was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

The signing took place in the capital of Paraguay, Asunción. The agreement was signed at the Central Bank of Paraguay – the place where the Treaty of Asunción, which established the MERCOSUR bloc between Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, was signed in 1991.

On behalf of MERCOSUR, the signing was attended by Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, as well as Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, an associate member of MERCOSUR.

We choose fair trade over tariffs, we choose productive long-term partnership over isolation, and, above all, we intend to provide real and tangible benefits for our peoples and companies

- said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She emphasized the geopolitical importance of the agreement: "When two regions like ours speak with one voice on global issues, the world listens."

Merz expects EU-India free trade agreement to be signed by end of January12.01.26, 12:59 • 3866 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Paraguay
José Raúl Mulino
Panama
Javier Milei
Argentina
Uruguay
Brazil
European Union
France
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland