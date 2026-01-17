EU concludes historic trade agreement with group of South American countries

The EU and the South American MERCOSUR bloc countries have signed a historic free trade agreement. Most EU countries supported the agreement, despite opposition from France and Poland. This was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

The signing took place in the capital of Paraguay, Asunción. The agreement was signed at the Central Bank of Paraguay – the place where the Treaty of Asunción, which established the MERCOSUR bloc between Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, was signed in 1991.

On behalf of MERCOSUR, the signing was attended by Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, as well as Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, an associate member of MERCOSUR.

We choose fair trade over tariffs, we choose productive long-term partnership over isolation, and, above all, we intend to provide real and tangible benefits for our peoples and companies - said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She emphasized the geopolitical importance of the agreement: "When two regions like ours speak with one voice on global issues, the world listens."

