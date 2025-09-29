$41.480.01
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 8122 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 9048 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 15606 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 9546 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 26283 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48002 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69828 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 50574 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44282 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
France and Sweden sent troops and equipment to Copenhagen to protect against drones ahead of EU summits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

France and Sweden have sent military personnel and specialized systems to counter drones to Denmark ahead of two summits in Copenhagen. This was in response to drone incidents that caused flight delays.

France and Sweden sent troops and equipment to Copenhagen to protect against drones ahead of EU summits

France and Sweden have deployed troops and specialized anti-drone systems in Denmark. Enhanced security measures have been introduced ahead of two major summits in Copenhagen, where European leaders will arrive this week. This is reported by POLITICO, writes UNN.

Details

As Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated, Stockholm has sent a unit of the Armed Forces to Denmark, which will operate as part of the Danish military. Sweden is also temporarily providing several high-power radar systems for monitoring airspace.

EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit25.09.25, 15:00 • 2791 view

France, in turn, confirmed that it had deployed 35 military personnel, a FENNEC helicopter, and equipment for detecting and neutralizing drones to Copenhagen. The French Ministry of Defense emphasized that drones pose a "serious threat," especially after recent incidents involving unknown drones flying in Danish airspace.

Last week, drone sightings at airports and military airbases in the country caused flight delays, and thousands of passengers had to wait for hours. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called these incidents a manifestation of "hybrid warfare" and suggested that Russia might be behind the provocations.

Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit28.09.25, 16:40 • 4360 views

Danish authorities have already introduced a temporary ban on civilian drone flights. Additional security support for Copenhagen is also provided by the German frigate FSG Hamburg, which arrived in the Danish capital this weekend.

The European Council will meet in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss defense issues and aid to Ukraine, and the next day the European Political Community summit will take place with the participation of leaders from all countries of the continent.

Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilities27.09.25, 13:25 • 7261 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Mette Frederiksen
European Council
Copenhagen
Denmark
France
Sweden
Ukraine