France and Sweden sent troops and equipment to Copenhagen to protect against drones ahead of EU summits

France and Sweden have deployed troops and specialized anti-drone systems in Denmark. Enhanced security measures have been introduced ahead of two major summits in Copenhagen, where European leaders will arrive this week. This is reported by POLITICO, writes UNN.

Details

As Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated, Stockholm has sent a unit of the Armed Forces to Denmark, which will operate as part of the Danish military. Sweden is also temporarily providing several high-power radar systems for monitoring airspace.

France, in turn, confirmed that it had deployed 35 military personnel, a FENNEC helicopter, and equipment for detecting and neutralizing drones to Copenhagen. The French Ministry of Defense emphasized that drones pose a "serious threat," especially after recent incidents involving unknown drones flying in Danish airspace.

Last week, drone sightings at airports and military airbases in the country caused flight delays, and thousands of passengers had to wait for hours. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called these incidents a manifestation of "hybrid warfare" and suggested that Russia might be behind the provocations.

Danish authorities have already introduced a temporary ban on civilian drone flights. Additional security support for Copenhagen is also provided by the German frigate FSG Hamburg, which arrived in the Danish capital this weekend.

The European Council will meet in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss defense issues and aid to Ukraine, and the next day the European Political Community summit will take place with the participation of leaders from all countries of the continent.

