Foreign Minister to visit Turkey: focus on security in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga will visit Turkey on October 20-22 for talks with high-ranking officials. They will discuss security issues in the Black Sea, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's integration into NATO.
On October 20-22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will visit the Republic of Turkey for high-level talks on key issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation. One of the key issues will be the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
In Ankara, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yashar Guler, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.
"The talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defense, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Black Sea security.
Particular attention will be paid to the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's integration into NATO and the Peace Formula as a path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the statement said.
In Istanbul, Andriy Sybiga will also visit the SAHA EXPO 2024 defense industry exhibition, where he will hold separate meetings with Turkish defense companies.
During the visit, the Minister will have important meetings with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Turkey. The visit will also discuss the possibilities of expanding academic cooperation and supporting the study of the Ukrainian language in Turkey.
Russia regularly conducts attacks on Odesa's port infrastructure. During the last such attack on October 14, two civilian vessels were damaged. One of the vessels was damaged for the second time.