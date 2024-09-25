Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to take all possible steps to facilitate, including mediation, to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. UNN reports this with reference to the Public Relations Department under the Turkish President.

Details

Reportedly, the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the course of the Ukrainian-Russian war and peace efforts, regional and global issues.

During the meeting, President Erdogan said that Turkey "has always believed that the Ukrainian-Russian war can be ended through dialogue, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," and that Turkey continues to make efforts to achieve this goal.

President Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready to take all possible steps to facilitate, including mediation, to achieve a just and lasting peace, and that efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia that can open the door to peace - the statement reads.

