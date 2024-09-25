ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100839 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173877 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141456 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145258 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175674 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace - Erdogan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52874 views

Turkish President Erdogan declared his readiness to help achieve a just peace in Ukraine, including mediation. He reaffirmed his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and efforts to restore the grain initiative.

Turkey is ready to take all possible steps to facilitate, including mediation, to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in  New York. UNN reports this with reference to the Public Relations Department under the Turkish President. 

Details

Reportedly, the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the course of the Ukrainian-Russian war and peace efforts, regional and global issues.

During the meeting, President Erdogan said that Turkey "has always believed that the Ukrainian-Russian war can be ended through dialogue, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," and that Turkey continues to make efforts to achieve this goal. 

President Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready to take all possible steps to facilitate, including mediation, to achieve a just and lasting peace, and that efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia that can open the door to peace

- the statement reads.

Economic cooperation, reconstruction, and safety of navigation: Zelenskyy meets with Turkish President25.09.24, 04:40 • 88863 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
new-york-cityNew York City
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

