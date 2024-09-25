Economic cooperation, reconstruction, and safety of navigation: Zelenskyy meets with Turkish President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan to discuss the further development of strategic partnership. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Particular attention was paid to intensifying bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as to involving Turkey and Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine, - the message says.



The leaders discussed in detail the implementation of the Peace Formula, emphasizing the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey's leading role in implementing the relevant clause of the Formula on food security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay a visit to Ukraine.

