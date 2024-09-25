The parties discussed the Peace Formula and cooperation with the European Commission: Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Slovenia

In New York, during a meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and cooperation with the European Commission. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the defense support and the bilateral security agreement and emphasized the importance of ensuring its practical implementation.

The President expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the new composition of the European Commission, where a representative of Slovenia took the post of Commissioner for Enlargement.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the participation of Slovenian representatives in thematic conferences on its individual points.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland met in New York. They discussed drone production, strikes deep into Russia, and international efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.