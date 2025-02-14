Ukraine has submitted an updated draft agreement on rare earth metals to the USA. This was reported by UNN in the Ukrainian delegation in Munich.

The source confirmed that Ukraine has finalized the draft agreement on rare earth metals and submitted it to the USA.

"The American side asked for time until 5:00 PM to work on it", the Ukrainian delegation reported.

Recall

On February 13, sources reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had received a draft agreement on rare earth minerals, and the position was already being analyzed.

Zelenskyy stated earlier that he supports a strategic partnership with the USA in the extraction of rare earth metals, which could become part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine "essentially" agreed to provide the United States with access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in exchange for military aid from Washington.