Ukraine has submitted an updated draft agreement on rare earth metals to the USA

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20355 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119608 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101559 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154807 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97727 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66060 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58717 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145321 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58717 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97858 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134726 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136636 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164823 views
Ukraine has submitted an updated draft agreement on rare earth metals to the USA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127973 views

The Ukrainian delegation in Munich handed the United States an updated draft agreement on rare earth metals. The American side took time until 17:00 to process the document.

Ukraine has submitted an updated draft agreement on rare earth metals to the USA. This was reported by UNN in the Ukrainian delegation in Munich.

The source confirmed that Ukraine has finalized the draft agreement on rare earth metals and submitted it to the USA.

"The American side asked for time until 5:00 PM to work on it", the Ukrainian delegation reported.

Recall

On February 13, sources reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had received a draft agreement on rare earth minerals, and the position was already being analyzed.

Zelenskyy stated earlier that he supports a strategic partnership with the USA in the extraction of rare earth metals, which could become part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine "essentially" agreed to provide the United States with access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in exchange for military aid from Washington.

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising