Russia withdraws its warships from three seas - AFU Navy

There is not a single warship of the aggressor country in the Black Sea. A similar picture is currently observed in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy), UNN reports.

It is noted that as of Sunday morning, February 16, no Russian warships were spotted in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas.

No enemy ships in the Black Sea; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; no enemy ships in the Mediterranean - the post says.

During the day, 5 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: to the Black Sea, 1 of them continued to the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea, 0 vessels.

The Ukrainian Navy noted that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

