the Russians stormed Donetsk region, Konstantinopol was partially cleared - DeepState.

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13184 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54532 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78863 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118356 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101285 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116745 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153926 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92104 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59932 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144506 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134485 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164616 views
the Russians stormed Donetsk region, Konstantinopol was partially cleared - DeepState.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32258 views

Russian troops conduct assault operations in the area of Konstantinople with 20-37 units of equipment. The enemy attacks Ulakly with 8-10 units of equipment and entrenches itself in the eastern part of the village.

On Saturday, February 15, the enemy conducted assault operations in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Ulakly in Donetsk region. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState in its Telegram, according to UNN.  

Details

Project analysts report that since Saturday morning, Russian equipment has been attacking these settlements.

It is difficult to calculate the exact number of vehicles involved in Kostiantynopil, as it varies from 20 to 37

- the post says.

“Enemy infantry dispersed on the southern outskirts of Kostyantynopol, as well as in the area of the forest belt near point 127.2. One armored personnel carrier managed to drive through the village and onto the road to Bagatyr, dropped off infantry and was hit during the retreat,” DeepState added.

Konstantinople has been partially cleared, and stabilization efforts are ongoing. It is likely that the enemy will not be allowed to gain a foothold there for now

- writes OSINT project.

It is noted that the attack on Ulakly was smaller with 8 to 10 units. It was smaller, but more effective for the enemy.

“Now the Katsap infantry has dispersed in the eastern part of the village and is consolidating. This maneuver significantly complicates the life of the Defense Forces units located to the east,” DeepState analysts noted.

Recall

On Saturday, February 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedthat Russian troops had significantly intensified attacks on the frontline. According to the operational information, as of 22:00, 250 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. Compared to the previous day, the total number of assault operations increased by two and a half times.  

February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState15.02.25, 23:20 • 50542 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

