the Russians stormed Donetsk region, Konstantinopol was partially cleared - DeepState.

On Saturday, February 15, the enemy conducted assault operations in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Ulakly in Donetsk region. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState in its Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Project analysts report that since Saturday morning, Russian equipment has been attacking these settlements.

It is difficult to calculate the exact number of vehicles involved in Kostiantynopil, as it varies from 20 to 37 - the post says.

“Enemy infantry dispersed on the southern outskirts of Kostyantynopol, as well as in the area of the forest belt near point 127.2. One armored personnel carrier managed to drive through the village and onto the road to Bagatyr, dropped off infantry and was hit during the retreat,” DeepState added.

Konstantinople has been partially cleared, and stabilization efforts are ongoing. It is likely that the enemy will not be allowed to gain a foothold there for now - writes OSINT project.

It is noted that the attack on Ulakly was smaller with 8 to 10 units. It was smaller, but more effective for the enemy.

“Now the Katsap infantry has dispersed in the eastern part of the village and is consolidating. This maneuver significantly complicates the life of the Defense Forces units located to the east,” DeepState analysts noted.

Recall

On Saturday, February 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedthat Russian troops had significantly intensified attacks on the frontline. According to the operational information, as of 22:00, 250 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. Compared to the previous day, the total number of assault operations increased by two and a half times.

February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState