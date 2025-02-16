February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4263 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48213 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113060 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153270 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110014 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87142 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105634 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143942 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41967 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134222 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136127 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164386 views
February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState

February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50542 views

The frontline recorded the highest number of attacks in 2025 - 250 combat engagements per day. The main enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions.

Saturday, February 15, was the most difficult day on the frontline in 2025, given the number of Russian attacks. This was reported by analysts of the OSINT project DeepState in their Telegram, UNN reports.

Today was the heaviest day in 2025 at the frontline - 250 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

- DeepState's post says.

It is noted that according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 250 enemy attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day on February 15. These are not yet the final figures, the exact ones will be available at 8 a.m., but this already indicates an extremely significant intensity of the enemy's actions.

Image

"The enemy's main activity was in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions," added the analysts of the OSINT project.

Recall

The enemy has significantly intensified its efforts at the front. The total number of assault operations increased by two and a half times, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report on February 15 .

Zelensky: our plan is to end this war in 202515.02.25, 12:56 • 21328 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising