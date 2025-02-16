February 15 was the heaviest day on the frontline in 2025 - DeepState

Saturday, February 15, was the most difficult day on the frontline in 2025, given the number of Russian attacks. This was reported by analysts of the OSINT project DeepState in their Telegram, UNN reports.

Today was the heaviest day in 2025 at the frontline - 250 combat engagements since the beginning of the day - DeepState's post says.

It is noted that according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 250 enemy attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day on February 15. These are not yet the final figures, the exact ones will be available at 8 a.m., but this already indicates an extremely significant intensity of the enemy's actions.

"The enemy's main activity was in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions," added the analysts of the OSINT project.

Recall

The enemy has significantly intensified its efforts at the front. The total number of assault operations increased by two and a half times, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report on February 15 .

