Zelensky: our plan is to end this war in 2025

Ukraine's plan is to end the war in 2025, with the support of its partners. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We want peace, we are working on it, we will prepare security guarantees as we see them, we will share them with the United States. I hope that they will also share their view, common approach, it is very important for us, for all European partners, for the EU. Plus the United Kingdom, which is our important partner," the President noted.

"So it's very important to prepare all these things over the next months to share this with the president of the United States, to find time for our joint meetings, to develop this joint plan, to put it on the table in front of Putin and to do all of the things that President Trump says he can do. To continue sanctions, to apply pressure in any way he wants, and then to end this war this year, in 2025. To achieve peace in Ukraine. This is our plan. That's what we really want and that's what we're trying to do," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President emphasized: no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"Ukraine will never accept agreements concluded behind our backs and without our involvement. The same rule should be applied to the whole of Europe... Europe must be at the table when decisions on Europe are made," the Head of State emphasized.

