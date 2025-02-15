Zelensky: our plan is to end this war in 2025

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23279 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120189 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101684 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155227 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100041 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68911 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145718 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177976 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134870 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136776 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164942 views
Zelensky: our plan is to end this war in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21329 views

At the Munich conference, the President of Ukraine presented a plan to achieve peace in 2025. The plan envisages cooperation with the United States and partners to provide security guarantees and pressure on Russia.

Ukraine's plan is to end the war in 2025, with the support of its partners. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"We want peace, we are working on it, we will prepare security guarantees as we see them, we will share them with the United States. I hope that they will also share their view, common approach, it is very important for us, for all European partners, for the EU. Plus the United Kingdom, which is our important partner," the President noted.

"So it's very important to prepare all these things over the next months to share this with the president of the United States, to find time for our joint meetings, to develop this joint plan, to put it on the table in front of Putin and to do all of the things that President Trump says he can do. To continue sanctions, to apply pressure in any way he wants, and then to end this war this year, in 2025. To achieve peace in Ukraine. This is our plan. That's what we really want and that's what we're trying to do," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President emphasized: no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"Ukraine will never accept agreements concluded behind our backs and without our involvement. The same rule should be applied to the whole of Europe... Europe must be at the table when decisions on Europe are made," the Head of State emphasized.

Negotiations with the US, Russia will be difficult, everyone wants to win - Zelenskyy14.02.25, 14:59

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

