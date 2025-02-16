Forecasters warn of a sharp cold snap: weather forecast for today

Today, February 16, weather forecasters are predicting a significant cold snap across Ukraine. The frosty weather will last in the country for at least a week. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on Sunday, February 16 in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings. Light snow is expected throughout the country, except in the south and southeast. There will be ice on the roads. Wind speed will be 5-10 m/s.

During the day, it is expected to be -2°...-7°. In the western and southern regions and in Crimea, the temperature will be -4° to +1° during the day.

It will be cloudy in the Kiev region today. In the afternoon there will be light snow in some places. Ice will form on the roads. The wind speed will reach 7-12 m/s. The temperature in the region will be -3°...-8° throughout the day, and in Kyiv it will be -4°...-6°.

