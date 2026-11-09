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Finland’s prime minister called on Europe to respond more firmly to Russia’s hybrid actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Petteri Orpo said that Europe must jointly counter Russia’s increasingly aggressive hybrid actions. He called for stronger sanctions and support for Ukraine.

Finland’s prime minister called on Europe to respond more firmly to Russia’s hybrid actions

Europe must learn to respond more firmly to hybrid actions by Russia. This was stated by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, UNN reports, citing Yle.

Details

According to him, the threat from Russia is growing, and its actions are becoming increasingly aggressive. Therefore, in the prime minister’s view, European countries need to act as a united front.

We can find new ways to increase pressure on Russia

- the head of the Finnish government emphasized.

Orpo named trade policy, tougher sanctions and visa rules, as well as increased pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet, among such measures.

He added that Ukraine needs to be provided with comprehensive military support while simultaneously increasing pressure on Russia. According to Orpo, Finland is not going to carry out hybrid attacks on the territory of other countries, but it and Europe have other means of responding.

Let us recall

Finland is studying the possibility of using anti-tank obstacles modeled on Ukrainian ones to strengthen its border with Russia, seeking to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank.

Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine02.11.26, 00:38 • 15610 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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