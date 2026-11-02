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Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Finland will not allow Russian athletes to enter in 2027 and will promote restrictions on entry to the Schengen Area because of the war against Ukraine. The EU is considering sanctions and visa restrictions.

Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine

Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen said that Russian athletes will not be allowed into the country in 2027 if Russia continues its war against Ukraine. She also plans to seek restrictions on their entry to the entire Schengen Area. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Valtonen, she will promote the decisions necessary for this in the coming days. Back in October, the minister proposed that her colleagues from EU countries introduce the relevant restrictions, and the European Commission is already working on the issue.

In 2027, Finland will host the World Figure Skating Championships and women's EuroBasket matches, making the issue of Russian athletes' participation particularly relevant.

Finland outraged by Russia's return to international sport

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to allow Russia to participate in all hockey tournaments of the 2026/27 season. The Finnish Ice Hockey Association called the decision "absolutely incomprehensible" amid the war against Ukraine.

Sweden may bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions even with neutral status21.10.26, 23:37 • 4539 views

Five Finnish members of the European Parliament also supported introducing new sanctions and visa restrictions to prevent the return of Russian national hockey teams to international competitions.

According to Sports.ru, Russian athletes have already been fully allowed to compete under the national flag and anthem in 17 sports.

The EU fears that Russia will use its return to international sport as an instrument of political influence. Possible measures under consideration include visa restrictions, sanctions, and cuts to funding for sports federations that lift the bans.

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Stepan Haftko

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