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Sweden may bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions even with neutral status

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Sweden is considering the possibility of denying visas to athletes from Russia and Belarus even if they have neutral status. The restrictions could affect the 2027 World Championships in Falun.

Sweden may bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions even with neutral status

Sweden is considering the possibility of refusing visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes, even if international sports federations have allowed them to compete under a neutral flag. The country's government is concerned that their participation in competitions would contribute to the normalization of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Reuters reports this, citing Sweden's Migration Minister Johan Forssell, writes UNN.

Details

According to the minister, the authorities are already examining legal mechanisms that would allow them to restrict the entry of athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international tournaments.

We are currently analyzing the legal grounds on which Russian and Belarusian athletes may be denied visas

– Forssell said.

Sweden fears the normalization of Russian aggression

The minister emphasized that the government is categorically opposed to the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions. In his view, this creates a risk of the gradual justification of the war against Ukraine.

There is an obvious risk that this could lead to the normalization of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

– Forssell noted.

The potential restrictions could affect athletes' participation in the World Championships in skiing disciplines, scheduled for February–March 2027 in Falun, Sweden. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has already granted neutral status to several Russians.

The Swedish Ski Association and the Swedish Sports Confederation support barring representatives of Russia and Belarus from competitions while the war continues. At the same time, final decisions on issuing visas and granting entry permits will be made by Sweden's state authorities.

FIS has returned Russians to competition under a neutral flag — Ukraine welcomed the decision02.09.26, 17:21 • 5585 views

Stepan Haftko

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