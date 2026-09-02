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FIS has returned Russians to competition under a neutral flag — Ukraine welcomed the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

FIS will allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate under a declaration of neutrality. They may compete only individually and without national symbols.

FIS has returned Russians to competition under a neutral flag — Ukraine welcomed the decision

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has simplified the procedure for admitting athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions. UNN reports this with reference to FIS.

Details

As stated by the federation, a decision was adopted on the conditions under which athletes of Belarusian and Russian sporting nationality will be allowed to participate in FIS competitions during the 2026/27 season.

In view of the recent decisions of the International Olympic Committee on this issue, the FIS Council analyzed the situation and decided that athletes and support personnel from these two countries may be granted permission to participate in FIS competitions provided that they sign a declaration of neutrality based on a set of principles established by FIS. Compliance with these principles of neutrality will be continuously monitored, and sanctions will be imposed in the event of violations

- the federation stated.

The federation added that athletes' participation is limited to individual competitions and is subject to the condition that no national symbols—such as flags, anthems, or uniforms—may be displayed. Athletes must also comply with all applicable anti-doping requirements.

The Ski Federation of Ukraine welcomed this decision.

In recent years, the Ski Federation of Ukraine has systematically worked to ensure that Ukraine's position is heard and taken into account at the international level. We thank FIS for a decision that upholds the principles of neutrality and contributes to preserving the integrity and fairness of sport

- the federation stated.

We remind you

The International Olympic Committee temporarily lifted restrictions on the Russian Olympic Committee, which had been imposed after the ROC incorporated the Olympic committees of the occupied territories of Ukraine into its structure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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