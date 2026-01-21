$43.180.08
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
"Exclusively small infantry groups": border guards reveal where Russian troops have intensified their activity in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Russian troops most actively stormed the positions of Ukrainian border guards in the Pokrovsk, Lyman directions, and Kharkiv region. Over the past week, the enemy lost 161 killed and 146 wounded occupiers.

"Exclusively small infantry groups": border guards reveal where Russian troops have intensified their activity in Ukraine

In recent days, Russian troops have been most actively trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian border guards in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, commenting on the situation in certain areas of the front during a briefing on January 21, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in the Kharkiv region, the enemy has been showing increased activity in the area of the settlement of Dehtiarne for more than a week.

The enemy has been most active in the direction of the settlement of Dehtiarne for the past week, and is also trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements – Nesterne and Kruhle.

- he noted.

At the same time, all enemy assaults in this area, according to the State Border Guard Service, were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Russians are trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but without success - Demchenko05.01.26, 09:22 • 4436 views

In fact, for more than a week, all those assault actions carried out by the enemy against the positions of the Donetsk border detachment were repelled.

- the agency's spokesman reported.

He clarified that the enemy does not use equipment in this section, operating in small infantry groups.

The enemy does not use equipment, but exclusively small infantry groups, small assault groups, their number can be different.

- Demchenko emphasized.

Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS11.01.26, 12:55 • 4880 views

According to him, during this time the enemy suffered significant losses.

Enemy losses during this time are 161 occupiers killed and 146 wounded.

- the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service announced the statistics.

Separately, the agency reported that a certain escalation is also recorded in the defense zones of border units in the Kharkiv region. This refers, in particular, to the directions of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory and Dehtiarivske, where border guards observe certain enemy activity, although he does not conduct significant assault actions every day.

The number of Russian shellings of border guards' positions has doubled compared to a year ago - State Border Guard Service13.01.26, 17:26 • 3219 views

In the Sumy region, according to the speaker, the enemy continues to attempt attacks on border communities along the border with the Russian Federation.

In the Sumy region... this is a rather long distance, about 550 kilometers, the enemy continues to try to advance or storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

- Demchenko said.

He clarified that these are attacks within the Khotyn, Yunakivka, and Myropillia communities. At the same time, the enemy also acts mainly with infantry.

However, according to the assessment of the State Border Guard Service, the enemy cannot advance deep into Ukrainian territory. 

The enemy cannot achieve any results, cannot achieve advancement deep into the territory of our country.

- emphasized the representative of the service.

Demchenko added that in the direction of the settlement of Hrabovsky (Krasnopillia community), the enemy also began to show himself quite actively.

Traffic drops, Poland and Moldova lead: how the situation on Ukraine's border has changed21.01.26, 13:11 • 1068 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine