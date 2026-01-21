"Exclusively small infantry groups": border guards reveal where Russian troops have intensified their activity in Ukraine

In recent days, Russian troops have been most actively trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian border guards in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, commenting on the situation in certain areas of the front during a briefing on January 21, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in the Kharkiv region, the enemy has been showing increased activity in the area of the settlement of Dehtiarne for more than a week.

The enemy has been most active in the direction of the settlement of Dehtiarne for the past week, and is also trying to expand the combat zone to neighboring settlements – Nesterne and Kruhle. - he noted.

At the same time, all enemy assaults in this area, according to the State Border Guard Service, were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In fact, for more than a week, all those assault actions carried out by the enemy against the positions of the Donetsk border detachment were repelled. - the agency's spokesman reported.

He clarified that the enemy does not use equipment in this section, operating in small infantry groups.

The enemy does not use equipment, but exclusively small infantry groups, small assault groups, their number can be different. - Demchenko emphasized.

According to him, during this time the enemy suffered significant losses.

Enemy losses during this time are 161 occupiers killed and 146 wounded. - the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service announced the statistics.

Separately, the agency reported that a certain escalation is also recorded in the defense zones of border units in the Kharkiv region. This refers, in particular, to the directions of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory and Dehtiarivske, where border guards observe certain enemy activity, although he does not conduct significant assault actions every day.

In the Sumy region, according to the speaker, the enemy continues to attempt attacks on border communities along the border with the Russian Federation.

In the Sumy region... this is a rather long distance, about 550 kilometers, the enemy continues to try to advance or storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. - Demchenko said.

He clarified that these are attacks within the Khotyn, Yunakivka, and Myropillia communities. At the same time, the enemy also acts mainly with infantry.

However, according to the assessment of the State Border Guard Service, the enemy cannot advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

The enemy cannot achieve any results, cannot achieve advancement deep into the territory of our country. - emphasized the representative of the service.

Demchenko added that in the direction of the settlement of Hrabovsky (Krasnopillia community), the enemy also began to show himself quite actively.

